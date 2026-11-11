Broncs shutout despite last period challenges in the NEC Tournament

By Joey Poto

After making it into the tournament on the last day of the season, Rider field hockey traveled to Staten Island, New York to play the top-seeded Wagner College, who went undefeated in conference play, in the first round of the Northeast Conference tournament.

Top seed in control

The Seahawks started off hot on Nov. 5, getting three penalty corners and a pair of shots on goal early in the game, that each were saved by junior goalkeeper Jade Regnart.

After a few shots from Wagner, the Seahawks found the back of the net less than 10 minutes into the game, taking an early 1-0 lead over the Broncs.

Following that goal, both teams would struggle to find any offense, as only one more shot would be taken by the Seahawks before the first period ended.

The second period started the same as Wagner generated three shots early, with Regnart adding two more saves, while Rider continued to struggle generating offense.

As the period continued, the Broncs could not seem to get into position to tie the game, while Wagner continued to get off shots.

Eventually, they would succeed with less than a minute before halftime, when the Seahawks scored their second goal of the game and took a 2-0 lead into the break.

When the third period started, the pace of play began to slow down for both offenses, with the only two shots of the whole period taken by Wagner.

Late awakening

Trailing 2-0 and looking for their first shot, Rider entered the final period with a purpose, as the offense started to put some pressure on Wagner’s goalkeeper.

On a penalty corner, senior forward Ang Borisow sent the ball over to senior defender Emma Bonshak, who took the Broncs’ first shot, but it was saved.

Rider then fired back-to-back shots started by junior forward Sam Connolly and ended on a follow-up by sophomore midfielder Ryleigh Damminger.

Both of their shots were saved, as the Broncs’ only three shots of the game came in the final period, but it was to no avail.

After some last-ditch shots by Wagner, the fourth period ended with the final score remaining, 2-0, in favor of the Seahawks.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith was still proud of her team for reaching the tournament and giving themselves a chance to go after the championship.

“We strive to make the NEC Tournament each year. We worked hard everyday and worked to capacity,” Carey-Smith said.

Regnart and junior defender Hailey Hoffman were the two Broncs given the All-Tournament team honors for their play against the Seahawks.

Making it into the tournament on the final day, the Broncs fought until the very end of their year.

Rider finished 5-14 overall this season and 4-4 in conference play, earning them the 4th seed in the tournament and their opening round game against Wagner to close their season.

The field hockey team gets to leave the field knowing that they gave their all and, despite the result, will be back next season to once again compete for another shot at the tournament.