New additions to on-campus activities open doors for student connection

By Samantha Clark



Rider has introduced new recreational opportunities for students around campus, including arcade games in Muller’s Pub, as well as outdoor basketball and pickleball courts.

In an effort to enhance the student experience, university staff has created more interactive spaces for students to connect and get the most out of their time as a Bronc.

Chris McQueen, director of campus activities, said, “Having spent over a decade in higher education and student affairs, creating spaces where students can be their most authentic selves has always been at the heart of my work. … Student engagement doesn’t always require a large event. Sometimes it’s about creating simple opportunities for students to connect, have fun and make memories between classes.”

The arcade games, titled The Broncade in a Nov. 10 universitywide email from the Office of Campus Life, were ready for play on Nov. 5, an idea that was derived from bringing energy and participation to everyday campus spaces.

The Broncade consists of Pokémon Pinball, Jurassic Park Pinball, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Four-Player Arcade, Mario Kart and two multi-game arcade machines that feature more classic favorites.

According to the Nov. 10 email, after the week-long trial run in The Pub, the Office made the decision to extend the games’ stay until the end of November, due to positive student feedback.

“I think the arcade games are a great addition to The Pub,” sophomore music production major Donovan Gray said. “They create a fun, social atmosphere where people can interact, compete and enjoy themselves.”

To echo this, Dean of Students Christine Mehlhorn explained how all decisions made to enhance the university culture are rooted in one question: “What would make students happy?”

In addition to the indoor games, university staff has strengthened its outdoor experience with the addition of basketball and pickleball courts behind the Student Recreation Center.

“There used to be a basketball court behind the SRC on campus, but that became the practice gyms for the varsity teams,” Mehlhorn said. “There’s always been a [group] of students who are looking for an outdoor basketball court back on campus, and then with the rise of pickleball and just looking to increase outdoor spaces on campus, there was some money in the budget and so we were able to.”

This student-centered approach is shared amongst university staff, allowing each addition to contribute to the larger vision for all programming.

Looking toward the future of Rider events and enhancements, McQueen’s plans will extend beyond physical additions. By working with the Student Government Association and the Campus Activities team, he hopes to solidify new opportunities and traditions for the spring 2027 semester.

“My goal is to plant the seeds for the next generation of Broncs,” McQueen said. “I want to honor Rider’s history while creating new experiences that students can build upon for years to come.”