Security Briefs



Pinged phone

Missing person. On Nov. 4, at 10:16 a.m., Public Safety received a phone call from Ewing Police reporting a missing person with no affiliation to Rider, and their cell phone was being tracked to Rider’s property. Ewing Police and Public Safety officers began checking campus for the missing person, until they were informed that the individual was across the street, at the golf course. The person was located.



Pouring pipe

Water leak. On Nov. 5, at 11:49 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Gee Hall for the report of a water leak. Upon arrival, the officers began checking the building when they found the leak in the basement. Public Safety placed buckets to catch the water from one of the pipes and contacted Facilities Management to repair the leak.



Mysterious musk

Reported odor. On Nov. 9, at 7:41 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Kroner Hall for the report of the odor of marijuana. Public Safety arrived on location and began checking the building for the source of the smell, but did not detect it. The building interior was checked, but the odor’s exact location was not discovered.