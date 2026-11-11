Former Bronc inducted in the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame

By Brannagh Rattigan

The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame is known as the place where legends live, now including Rider’s own Bobby Smith, as a part of the 2026 Inductee Class initiated on Nov. 5.

Trenton-native Bobby Smith, who attended Rider from 1969 to 1972, dedicated his undergraduate and soccer career to the university as a forward center midfielder, wearing the jersey number 10.

During his time at Rider, Smith set two records, one for 46 career goals and another for 16 goals in a season. Additionally, Smith was a two-time Middle Atlantic Conference West Division MVP.

Before he could graduate from Rider, Smith was drafted onto his first professional team, the Philadelphia Atoms, where he played alongside Pelé, a Brazilian professional player.

“It was an unbelievable experience playing with Pelé, that I don’t get without coming through Philly either,” Smith said.

Smith expressed how the shift from a seasonal, college team to a professional team was drastic, but exciting.

“I came to Philly, and I’m in a locker room with all full-time soccer players, it’s a great experience because everyone there is serious about it,” Smith said.

However, when Smith was drafted, the team was not interested in a forward center midfielder, but, instead, a defender. Though the positions are different, Smith shared that his experience at Rider prepared him to be a solid defender.

“At Rider I’d have to go against better players, better teammates. If they could stop me, they would win the game, so that taught me how to be a defender,” Smith said. “The first game I had in my professional career, I was a defender, and I had no problem with it, because of my experience at Rider.”

After debuting with the Philadelphia Atoms and winning three North American Soccer League Champion titles, Smith continued a nine-year professional career with the New York Cosmos, San Diego Sockers, Philadelphia Fury and Philadelphia Fever.

After the Philadelphia Atoms first championship title in 1973, Smith received a phone call from the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team to represent the country. Smith played 18 caps for the national team from 1973-80.

“It was my first year in the league, I was only 21. But I got selected to the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, I got that call seven years in a row, it was the greatest thrill of my life,” Smith said.

In his speech, Smith recounted the memories and honors he received during his career as a professional soccer player, making sure to give thanks to all his teammates, but certainly not forgetting to thank Philadelphia for the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Coming to Philadelphia gave me the opportunity to play professional soccer, which I dreamed of, and it changed my life,” Smith said. “Those were the greatest years of my life.”

Dylan Smith, his son and a previous player for the Philadelphia Fury, also gave his thanks to the city of Philadelphia.

Dylan said, “It gave him [Smith] an opportunity to play the game he loves at a really high level and to have a career, and it did the same thing for me.”

Upon retirement, Smith bought a restaurant and bar, ran soccer camps and eventually came into the youth soccer business as a coach and mentor at the Bob Smith Soccer Academy.

“I had four children. They all played soccer, so I wanted to coach our teams. I trained them, and a couple communities asked me to help their clubs. I started training a lot of teams, and that kept me involved in the sport,” Smith said. “You know, I wasn’t playing anymore, I didn’t want to play anymore. I don’t like doing something not as well as I did it at one time because I felt it would embarrass myself.”

Dylan is also director of coaching for a Freehold soccer league partnering with the Bob Smith Soccer Academy. Dylan shared that within this business, Smith has treated it more as a chance for others than a profit for himself.

“He’s got the biggest name in New Jersey soccer, and he’s probably got the cheapest and most affordable programs, cost wise, for families throughout the state. He doesn’t want any family or kid to not be able to come out and get a good experience,” Dylan said.

Dylan recounted how being able to see his dad enter another hall of fame was an incredible experience that he believes Smith earned.

“He was really one of the top pioneers of American soccer and he was a face for Americans and he did a lot of sacrificing by speaking up and being vocal to advocate for American players because that was a struggle then; there was a lack of opportunities for American players,” Dylan said.

Throughout his entire career, as both a player and a coach, Smith shared that he lives by playing your absolute hardest in every game. To all Rider students and athletes, from an alum, Smith wanted to say this.

“You should go out and treat every game like it’s the last game you’re going to play, there should never be a lack of effort on the part of anyone who has teammates standing next to them that are going to let them down by not working as hard as they should. You just can’t do that,” Smith said. “You got to work very hard in life and everything. You got to get in there, give it your best, and not cut corners. Be focused and determined in what you do.”